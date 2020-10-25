Are my gauges wrong or is my tuner wrong?

O

Octuneman

Member
Jul 26, 2019
44
3
8
21
maryland
I have a 2001 mustang gt 4speed with a kenne bell 2.1 supercharger on it. And i have a fuel pressure, boost,and air/fuel gauge. And my gauges are reading weird. My fuel preasure is normally at 80 and will go to 90 and sometimes even more while i drive and it will drop down back to 80 once i let off the gas. And my air/fuel gauge reads around 15 and will go lower once im on it. My tuner says " oh the gauges you got are just junk". But i dont know because why would multiple gauges from the same company been completly wrong. I just honestly dont trust the tuner very much but i am stuck with him because where im at there are not really many places around where i live that do this kind of work. The gauges i got are from Glowshift. Can someone please give me some advice.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


O

Octuneman

Member
Jul 26, 2019
44
3
8
21
maryland
HemiRick said:
Sounds like the gauges are reading about right....and who ever heard of Glowshift gauges? The tuner is right !
Click to expand...
Well u just said the gauges are reading right and that the tuner is right? the tuner is saying that the gauges are not reading right? So you think that it really is just the gauges?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Electrical Tracking down my always full fuel gauge issue....89 Notch
Replies
3
Views
389
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
fakesvo
F
0
01 running rich
Replies
2
Views
185
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
01_GT
0
SadbutTrue
Speedometer, temp, and fuel gauge issues (fox t5/late 5.8 in classic)
Replies
3
Views
549
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
D
Cylinder 5 misfire+ others
Replies
5
Views
630
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Dbane2020
D
Wayne Waldrep
New Gauges...Accurate? Well Made? Safe?
Replies
10
Views
877
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom