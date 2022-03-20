Engine Are open air intakes bad?

A

AnthonyA1234

Member
Aug 17, 2020
33
1
8
18
Florida
The bbk cold air intake that came on my car is rusted so I’m looking to get a new intake tube. I love the look of the open air intakes but I understand people say they can lower your engines performance because of the hotter air being sucked in. Is this true and is it anything major or noticeable? This is my current setup and this is the intake Id like to get photoshopped. Any info would be much appreciated thanks.

www.americanmuscle.com

AEM Mustang Brute Force Cold Air Intake; Gunmetal Gray AEM-21-8105DC (87-93 5.0L Mustang) - Free Shipping

FREE SHIPPING! Boosts Horsepower. An AEM Brute Force Cold Air Intake will improve the airflow into your Foxbody Mustang's engine for more power and better gas m
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com
 

Attachments

  • 577CCB76-6968-49E4-8997-2FB4F19C40D7.jpeg
    577CCB76-6968-49E4-8997-2FB4F19C40D7.jpeg
    684.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 89917216-9DA7-402C-B317-A1A0B21D9C99.jpeg
    89917216-9DA7-402C-B317-A1A0B21D9C99.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikestang63
Blown Guys- Which Radiator You Running?
Replies
56
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gearbanger 101
Gearbanger 101
A
  • Locked
Expired Bbk Cai Adapter
Replies
1
Views
549
Engine and Power Adder
Noobz347
Noobz347
JasonFOXBOD
Fox Engine Build Advice
Replies
24
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
Top Bottom