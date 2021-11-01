Are people just crazy??

Been on the hunt for a fox GT drop top. As you know, prices are kinda crazy right now. Last week, went and looked at one, owner said it was low miles and in great condition... when I got there I found a car that had been painted with a roller and at least 2 panels needed replaced, along with home made straight pipes and cherry bombs. Asking price was 9K... i personally would put it at about 3K. Yesterday I looked at one, the paint was so badly painted that the factory primer was showing though, the top was shot and not one part of the interior was salvageable. asking 8500 and said he should ask 11K after a detail.... can't detail away rotting carpet and seats , I would put it at 1500 bucks tops. . This has been the way it's gone... everything is garbage and these people think they have gold.
 

