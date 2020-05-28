Exhaust Are tail pipes and mounts specific?

E

Hey guys, had a dynomax cat back on my car and picked up some Flowmasters for cheap locally to swap in. Turns out the mufflers are the super 44s out of the American Thunder kit just missing the tail pipes. Has the extensions to the mid pipe attached and hangers on em.

Are tail pipes specific to each catback kit? I can’t get the dynomax tails to fit at all. Don’t mind ordering the flowmaster pipes but if they are just generic and won’t bolt up then its money wasted. I’d break out the welder but tryin to keep things easy to take apart for the future.

Also the PO of my car put a gt body kit on it, originally an lx, are the mounts different between gt and lx for the bumper differences?
 

Fox gt and lx have different pipes where they exit the rear, gt will have a turn down and lx will be straight, I believe the hangers are the same.
It's better to stick to the same manufacturer but they can be adjusted.
 
The turn downs vs slashes are the no brainer, been contemplating the cobra rear bumper to run the nicer pipes. I always figured it was just the bumper covers and tail pipes that were different.

Just wasn’t anticipating the tails from one catback not fitting on another
 
There should not be any real difference in tail pipes between manufacturers cept quality control, most times it's the muffler placement, some are shorter than others, at least this has been my experience, I use a local muffler shop, I dump off the car and a pile of pipes and a pair of mufflers and let them fit 'em.
 
