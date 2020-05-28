Hey guys, had a dynomax cat back on my car and picked up some Flowmasters for cheap locally to swap in. Turns out the mufflers are the super 44s out of the American Thunder kit just missing the tail pipes. Has the extensions to the mid pipe attached and hangers on em.



Are tail pipes specific to each catback kit? I can’t get the dynomax tails to fit at all. Don’t mind ordering the flowmaster pipes but if they are just generic and won’t bolt up then its money wasted. I’d break out the welder but tryin to keep things easy to take apart for the future.



Also the PO of my car put a gt body kit on it, originally an lx, are the mounts different between gt and lx for the bumper differences?