Are the rods suppoaed to come out thrpugh the oil pan? (Turbo fun..)

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,570
3,049
184
Mililani, Hawaii
So...I got my 5 speed swap done. No issues. Went out for a test drive...car was running well. Leave from a stop sign, shift at 4k rpms and BANG!! Then the marbles in the oil pan sound. WtF??? Shut it down immediately and coasted into a parking lot and see the carnage. Front of the oil pan has a major hole in it. Now this engine was recently built by a local machine shop. It NEVER made good oil pressure since day 1. I even pulled and swapped the oil pump and no difference. I am not blaming anyone here, just stating facts. I will have to pull it and tear it down and see what's up. I just hope my TFS heads are ok. I have another short block which was in the car before and it makes good oil pressure. I will probably just swap my heads over to that and move on. I think I will just put a stock cam in it and will put the turbo back on.


View: https://youtu.be/zCnov63Dhxc
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
What's it Worth? '93 5.0 HO
Replies
7
Views
321
What is it Worth?!?!?
Middleagecrisis
M
B
Lost oil in my 2001 Mustang Bullitt 4.6
Replies
2
Views
335
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bullitt4248
B
1
Progress Thread Getting it back on the road - 1989 Mustang Cobra
Replies
3
Views
380
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
J
Part fell into distributor hole
Replies
5
Views
507
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
Rick88
Fox White smoke at 3000 RPM after oil change
Replies
12
Views
678
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
Top Bottom