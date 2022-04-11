Are the rods supposed to come out through the oil pan? (Turbo fun..)

So...I got my 5 speed swap done. No issues. Went out for a test drive...car was running well. Leave from a stop sign, shift at 4k rpms and BANG!! Then the marbles in the oil pan sound. WtF??? Shut it down immediately and coasted into a parking lot and see the carnage. Front of the oil pan has a major hole in it. Now this engine was recently built by a local machine shop. It NEVER made good oil pressure since day 1. I even pulled and swapped the oil pump and no difference. I am not blaming anyone here, just stating facts. I will have to pull it and tear it down and see what's up. I just hope my TFS heads are ok. I have another short block which was in the car before and it makes good oil pressure. I will probably just swap my heads over to that and move on. I think I will just put a stock cam in it and will put the turbo back on.