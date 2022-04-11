Are the rods supposed to come out through the oil pan? (Turbo fun..)

So...I got my 5 speed swap done. No issues. Went out for a test drive...car was running well. Leave from a stop sign, shift at 4k rpms and BANG!! Then the marbles in the oil pan sound. WtF??? Shut it down immediately and coasted into a parking lot and see the carnage. Front of the oil pan has a major hole in it. Now this engine was recently built by a local machine shop. It NEVER made good oil pressure since day 1. I even pulled and swapped the oil pump and no difference. I am not blaming anyone here, just stating facts. I will have to pull it and tear it down and see what's up. I just hope my TFS heads are ok. I have another short block which was in the car before and it makes good oil pressure. I will probably just swap my heads over to that and move on. I think I will just put a stock cam in it and will put the turbo back on.


View: https://youtu.be/zCnov63Dhxc
 
  • Sponsors(?)


Oil pressure was usually around 10 psi at idle. It would get up to 20 or so cruising. I knew it was a time bomb......
 
How many bags of oil dry/kitty litter did the clean up take?:leaving:
That you got to shut it off instead of it stoping itself or blowing coolant out the tailpipe and everywhere gives hopes for the heads. Good luck with the autopsy.
 
How many bags of oil dry/kitty litter did the clean up that?:leaving:
That you got to shut it off instead of it stoping itself or blowing coolant out the tailpipe and everywhere gives hopes for the heads. Good luck with the autopsy.
There should be no coolant issues...it wasn't a head gasket. Something in the bottom end let go...and let go hard. I just hope a piston didn't slap the heads or valves.
 
Oil pan. Ouch.
20220411_191141.jpg


20220411_191206.jpg
 
There should be no coolant issues...it wasn't a head gasket. Something in the bottom end let go...and let go hard. I just hope a piston didn't slap the heads or valves.
I agree, even if I was not clear enough.
With boost, head gaskets would be my first concern, and a hydrolock should be disastrous the rotating assy. by the time it throws a rod from that.

With destruction from the other direction, I’ve seen rotating parts that have taken out a cast iron head and the oil pan. I was not in the car at the time, but no boost was involved. High RPM was the likely culprit, and valves were also involved in that cylinder mash up. Again, it was not like this where you got to shut it off. That was a bad day for Dr. Olds.

I hope you have lucked out as much as possible here. Not that good luck is really the right term here, but…:scratch::shrug:
 
Pulled the other side. No damage to any pistons or the head. So, good to go. Will put the heads on my other motor and put it in the car. I am going to run a stock H.O. cam with the turbo.
 
