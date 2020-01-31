Are there any issues re a 302 in a 1965 Mustang?

Alley Oop
Member
-
- Mar 29, 2017
-
- 55
-
- 8
-
- 18
-
- 75
I’m considering buying a 1965 Mustang. The 289 has been replaced with a 302, don’t know the vintage. It has a 4 speed manual transmission. The body looks good, pretty much rust free..
Are there any issues about the 302 that I should be concerned about? As far as I can tell, it is stock. I would probably want to replace the heads, cam, intake and carburetor just enough to boost it to about 300 hp. Comments please. Thanks in advance.
Mark
Are there any issues about the 302 that I should be concerned about? As far as I can tell, it is stock. I would probably want to replace the heads, cam, intake and carburetor just enough to boost it to about 300 hp. Comments please. Thanks in advance.
Mark