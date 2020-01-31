Are there any issues re a 302 in a 1965 Mustang?

I’m considering buying a 1965 Mustang. The 289 has been replaced with a 302, don’t know the vintage. It has a 4 speed manual transmission. The body looks good, pretty much rust free..



Are there any issues about the 302 that I should be concerned about? As far as I can tell, it is stock. I would probably want to replace the heads, cam, intake and carburetor just enough to boost it to about 300 hp. Comments please. Thanks in advance.



Mark