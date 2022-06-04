Wheels-Tires Are these cobra R wheels real or reps?

A

AnthonyA1234

Member
Aug 17, 2020
100
5
18
18
Florida
These cobra r wheels were on my foxbody when I got it. Can anyone tell me if they’re real or not? They say made in Japan on the back it’s a little hard to see in the pic. If they’re real what are they worth?
 

Attachments

  • E53973CC-51F1-44D7-B998-0DB69B8FCCC8.jpeg
    E53973CC-51F1-44D7-B998-0DB69B8FCCC8.jpeg
    551 KB · Views: 0
  • 1A246793-EFC9-4E2E-AA55-05A23442CED3.jpeg
    1A246793-EFC9-4E2E-AA55-05A23442CED3.jpeg
    539.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 349598AE-C7DB-4A99-84D7-F228843934FA.jpeg
    349598AE-C7DB-4A99-84D7-F228843934FA.jpeg
    360.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 7851FEB4-6AD7-414C-8F64-61233A9B6675.jpeg
    7851FEB4-6AD7-414C-8F64-61233A9B6675.jpeg
    533.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 29F43532-E008-45CF-9D55-866AD04A4951.jpeg
    29F43532-E008-45CF-9D55-866AD04A4951.jpeg
    343 KB · Views: 0

