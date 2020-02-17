Aspire to T5 Z

I think I eventually want a Z spec with the 2.95 first. Im pondering ways to get there while minimizing expenditure (i know, lol).Anyway, one idea is sell my stock 1992 WC T5 and put that money towards another entire unit. I would even leave my current T5 in the car so a potential buyer can see that its fully functional on a test drive before they bought it. Maybe ask $600Another option would be to buy a gear set like at the link below. Use it with other basic upgrades to rebuild my 1992 T5 and beef it up a tad.Anyway, what are your thoughts on these options? Do you have any other ideas to get setup with a reasonablly sturdy Z spec?