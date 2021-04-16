Assessing Mods

Hi all!

Been lurking here for a few months and excited to join in.

I am a total amateur mechanically speaking. Trying to recreate my first car (a 93 lx)
I've read all the posts about normal things to look for when buying a fox but I'm wondering if you have any advice on assessing shade tree mechanic mods, especially when there's not a ton of documentation.
I found a 91 lx for 5k in good shape structurally/no rust and if it was stock I would feel confident buying it but I am concerned about "probably a cam, 330 headers I think" and a ridiculous cowl hood.

Sorry if I missed a thread on this and thank you in advance!
 

