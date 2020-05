I have a 94 GT with a 5.0, we just finished up swapping the manual transmission with a reverse valve body C4. We are having an issue when we go to test drive it, it want to die when we put it in gear. Any ideas? Also it is running HOT... it ran for about 20 minutes last night and was at 230* and that was with the electric fan running. Any ideas on this problem?



Thanks in advance