At LAST! A Forum for all us pony owners!

Being a really fast learner, it only took me a year and a half into my restomod project to figure out that other people have the same interest, AND WAY MORE EXPERIENCE!I think I'm gonna like this forum.I have a '65 notchback. It was apparently owned by 18 wannabe restorers, all of which gave up mid-project, and sold it to the next sucker. I'm the latest sucker.I had a builder who coached me, and also did a lot of fabrication on the rebuild. We took it down to the bones in July and August 2019. Over the next few months we installed a Mustang II suspension, power steering, power brakes (all around), and an A/C system (Fort Worth is in Texas, after all).Upgraded the radiator to handle the automatic tranny and all the bells and whistles. The new American Autowire system and Dakota Digital instrument panel, finished out the "mod" requirements.I just got the wheel alignment done, and fixed a lingering headache with the brakes, so I'm hoping for a good inspection and registration over the next few weeks.I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I just hope it's not an oncoming trainI think I noticed someone else from Fort Worth on the forum. If so, here's a shout out!