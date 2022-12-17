Drivetrain At my Witts end Speedo gear

Sep 30, 2022
Hi folks, 89 GT Manual,

Been having ‘NEW SPEEDO GEAR ‘ issues.

I replaced red 16 tooth gear with Red 21 Tooth gear as called for with my setup.

Speedo in car will work fine for 15 mins then drop to Zero and nothing..

Have had it out 3-4 times
Gear is not chewed up at all.

Spun it up on drill ‘left hand turn’ while out and works fine in car.
Once re-installed does same thing. Dies after a short time.

It’s a Ford OEM gear,
Looks exactly the same, measures the same, just more teeth.

Am I missing something??

Cleaned housing on Tranny
Installs fine
Bolts in fine,
Almost like it’s not meshing properly

Or

Maybe an issue with the other end.

No VSS either.

Any suggestions are welcome.

It’s bang on while working as well..just won’t stay working


AGHHHHHHH!!!
 

