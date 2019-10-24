AT Racing World heads?

CarMichael Angelo said: It's a set of heads. Australia is like the US with regard to build quality. I've purchased a bunch of stuff from that continent.

TurboSmart is an AU company, as are several speed part companies...id be looking at those heads real close if I was building a Windsor. Click to expand...

Mustang5L5 said: $550 for a pair of AL cylinder heads? How is that even possible? Click to expand...

This is why I'm asking about them now. That price is pretty awesome! Like I said in my original post, I'm nowhere near ready for a set of heads as far as working on the car right now, I have bigger fish to fry. But at that price it may be worth it to squirrel them away for when I do get started on it. I can't see how they'd be a horrible purchase unless they are complete garbage and only useful as a paperweight. I am strongly considering buying them, but I'm going to wait through the weekend to both hear if anyone has real world experience with them and to give myself time to wrap my head around whether or not I should given all of the other stuff I have going on in my life right now.I did some quick searching last night and found a couple posts in other forums about how they're rebranded Pro Comps. In the little searching I did last night about them, I couldn't find anyone who actually confirmed the claim. But in another forum there was a post made by someone who is a Pro Comp distributor through their shop and they listed off a bunch of cylinder heads - small and big Chevy, small Ford, etc. They were saying how they have the least amount of trouble with the Ford heads compared to the rest. You can put money on it that if I do bite the bullet and make the purchase that I'll be going through them before bolting them on my engine. And if I do get them and go through them, I'll post up what I find like I did for the intake I bought for my II. But I'm still open to anyone who has real world experience with them to hear their thoughts and critiques.