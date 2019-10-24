AT Racing World heads?

LILCBRA
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
- Dec 6, 2005
- 1,324
- 441
- 124
- 47
So I'm bored and basically window shopping for heads for my 87 vert project and come across these. I'm no where near ready to tear into my engine yet so I have absolutely no need to buy heads at the moment, but for $550 for the pair? I could bite the bullet and make the purchase and squirrel them away like I have other parts that I've stumbled upon. My question is this - does anyone have any real world experience with heads from this seller? Are the components junk? Would it be a good deal in your opinion? I'm only looking to make my vert a fun car, I'm not looking to break HP records with it or anything when I actually do get to start working on it - which is NOT in the near future. But I also don't want to buy them and have to sink the same amount into them to make them a reliable part when I could spend that money on something else. I'd prefer someone with experience with these, not for everyone to come in and say to not buy them and point me in another direction. As I said, I don't have to buy them for any reason other than they are a damned good price right now. And I won't be doing anything with them any time soon if I were to get a set of heads now.....
Complete Aluminum Cylinder Heads SBF fits Ford GT40 289 302 351W 190cc 62cc | eBay
Find great deals for Complete Aluminum Cylinder Heads SBF fits Ford GT40 289 302 351W 190cc 62cc. Shop with confidence on eBay!
www.ebay.com