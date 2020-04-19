Hi all, I've got a 65 mustang coupe. Everything stock (as far as I know) with stock 289, and I've installed the first bits of upgraded kit and I'm battling problems.



Ive fit an edelbrock rpm airgap intake manifold and 1406 performer 600cfm Carb. Since I've done this, I can't get the car to idle in gear. It just cuts straight out.



Ive searched and searched for vacuum leaks and can't find any. I've even removed and refit the intake with brand new gaskets for a second time to make sure I hadnt fluffed it on the first go.



The only vacuum ancillaries I have connected are the pcv and c4 transmission. I've even been underneath and replaced the vacuum modulator in the transmission and new flexi pipe to make sure it wasn't leaking from there.



Timing is set at 12degrees



Mixture screws are 1.5 turns out.



Ive checked the fuel system from the pump forward. Getting plenty of fuel in the Carb and the fuel filter looked clean.



Ive checked vacuum and its holding 20hg



Ive tried the Carb cleaner test all around all connecting faces and am still coming up dry.



Is it a case of setting a higher curb idle and just dealing with it?



Any help would be greatly appreciated, cheers.