65 mustang,last fall i noticed ATF on the garage floor and changed pan gasket and filter...i went to back the car out the other day after sitting for 6 months and there was a puddle of ATF under the car that looked like at least a quart or 2,,i changed th eo-rings and stugg at the same time as filter change and no leak after shake down run,but obviosly it doesn't like to sit,,,,any ideas it's a later 302 with a C4,,,any help appreciated