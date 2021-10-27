For Sale Auburn Pro Series 8.8" limited-slip differential for 31-spline axle shafts (Ford Racing part # M-4204-P31) w/Richmond installation kit (83-1043-1)

S

spellman

New Member
Oct 27, 2021
8
0
1
38
Georgetown, TX
I'm selling an Auburn Pro Series 8.8" limited-slip differential for 31-spline axle shafts (Ford Racing part number M-4204-P31) with Richmond installation kit (83-1043-1)
The bearings have already been pressed onto the differential.

photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

$650
Georgetown, TX

I bought this new in 2003 for an 88 couple build but that project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.

Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in: https://photos.app.goo.gl/aXNzicEhEGfnqqXx7

Cort
[email protected]
979-436-2192
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom