spellman
New Member
-
- Oct 27, 2021
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 38
I'm selling an Auburn Pro Series 8.8" limited-slip differential for 31-spline axle shafts (Ford Racing part number M-4204-P31) with Richmond installation kit (83-1043-1)
The bearings have already been pressed onto the differential.
$650
Georgetown, TX
I bought this new in 2003 for an 88 couple build but that project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.
Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in: https://photos.app.goo.gl/aXNzicEhEGfnqqXx7
Cort
[email protected]
979-436-2192
