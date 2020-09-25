Audio Help!

So I have a 2009 45th(?) anniversary mustang, I believe it has the shaker 1000 system, radio is stock.



the speakers were fine at first for a few weeks now when I turn the bass up over halfway the front starts crackling, they are fine at low base levels and fine with the audio being loud with very low bass.



I tried to take out the front shaker 500 system relay from under the hood but it still does the popping, any tips appreciated, really hoping the speaker is blown and it’s an easier fix!