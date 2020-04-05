Authenticity...

Hallo, All.

I'm looking to buy my first sn95.

It's being advertised as a '96 SVT Cobra.

From what i've read in previous posts, there's little/no difference between a Cobra and an SVT Cobra (same car badged differently for different coutries?). So whether the SVT sticker on the car is legitimate, or not, I guess it's not a big deal.

One thing i've noticed is that it has the horizontal tail lights. Wasn't '95 the last year that these were factory fitted? E.G, it doesn't have the original tail lights?
 

Top Bottom