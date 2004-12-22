AUTO to MANUAL conversion - cheapest way?

Red03Mustang
New Member
-
- Apr 26, 2004
-
- 373
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hey all. I'm thinking about doing an auto to manual conversion and I wanted to get some of your opinions about it.
First: should I consider trading my car for a manual?
Second: I found this in a previous post and was wondering if it would be a good idea to get these parts at a junkyard instead of buying the conversion kit from MustangParts. Lonegunman listed this:
Transmission
Manual Transmission Wiring Harness or rewire
Clutch Lever Pivot
Clutch Fork
Release Bearing
Pilot Bearing
Flywheel
Clutch & Pressure Plate
Pressure Plate Bolts
Flywheel Bolts
Driveshaft
Driveshaft Flange Bolt
Shifter w/bolts
Shifter Handle w/bolts
Shift Knob
Shift Boot
Lower Shift Boot w/bolts
Pedal Assembly
Clutch Quadrant
Firewall Adjuster
computer or chip (99+ need computer replaced, reflashed, or chipped)
Would I be better off getting these parts seperately at a junkyard, or buying the conversion kit?
Also, what would a good shop charge to do this swap?
Finally, what does TKO stand for?
Thanks!
