AUTO to MANUAL conversion - cheapest way?

Hey all. I'm thinking about doing an auto to manual conversion and I wanted to get some of your opinions about it.



First: should I consider trading my car for a manual?



Second: I found this in a previous post and was wondering if it would be a good idea to get these parts at a junkyard instead of buying the conversion kit from MustangParts. Lonegunman listed this:



Transmission

Manual Transmission Wiring Harness or rewire

Clutch Lever Pivot

Clutch Fork

Release Bearing

Pilot Bearing

Flywheel

Clutch & Pressure Plate

Pressure Plate Bolts

Flywheel Bolts

Driveshaft

Driveshaft Flange Bolt

Shifter w/bolts

Shifter Handle w/bolts

Shift Knob

Shift Boot

Lower Shift Boot w/bolts

Pedal Assembly

Clutch Quadrant

Firewall Adjuster

computer or chip (99+ need computer replaced, reflashed, or chipped)



Would I be better off getting these parts seperately at a junkyard, or buying the conversion kit?



Also, what would a good shop charge to do this swap?



Finally, what does TKO stand for?



Thanks!