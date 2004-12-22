AUTO to MANUAL conversion - cheapest way?

Hey all. I'm thinking about doing an auto to manual conversion and I wanted to get some of your opinions about it.

First: should I consider trading my car for a manual?

Second: I found this in a previous post and was wondering if it would be a good idea to get these parts at a junkyard instead of buying the conversion kit from MustangParts. Lonegunman listed this:

Transmission
Manual Transmission Wiring Harness or rewire
Clutch Lever Pivot
Clutch Fork
Release Bearing
Pilot Bearing
Flywheel
Clutch & Pressure Plate
Pressure Plate Bolts
Flywheel Bolts
Driveshaft
Driveshaft Flange Bolt
Shifter w/bolts
Shifter Handle w/bolts
Shift Knob
Shift Boot
Lower Shift Boot w/bolts
Pedal Assembly
Clutch Quadrant
Firewall Adjuster
computer or chip (99+ need computer replaced, reflashed, or chipped)

Would I be better off getting these parts seperately at a junkyard, or buying the conversion kit?

Also, what would a good shop charge to do this swap?

Finally, what does TKO stand for?

Thanks!
 

Why not just trade it? That is unless this is something you really want to do as a project just to see if you can. You also have to change insurance, the car's registration and title. I also think that if you ever want to sell it, you will have a very difficult time.
 
Trading might be a possibility

The only problem with trading it would be that I have gears and exhaust work done. The only thing I would lose would be the gears because I could have the exhaust swapped back (the stock H pipe anyway - I'd have to obtain a ford catback).

If it were stock I probably wouldn't even think twice.

I'm not doing it as a project. I just want a stick.

Thaks for the reply. Anyone else?
 
it is not hard to do the change and you ins will not change since the vin # is still showing the car having a auto in it i can put a v8 into a 4 banger and will pay the ins on a 4 banger since the vin show what the car was made with. '99-'03,GT, AODE to T45 conversion. Comes with new H.D. Ram clutch kit, new pilot bearing, resurfaced flywheel, and all other used parts to convert your car from Auto to 5speed! This kit is complete $2,095.00
 
How to build the auto?

I've thought about building my auto too. The thing is, I want the control over the gears like a manual. The only way to have that is to have a manual!

What would building my auto consist of, and what would it do for the car?

Also, I've never been a fan of how the auto is jerky in normal driving. What's the best way to smooth it out? I want it to feel like it is quality, not cheap.
 
In what state do you have to change the pink slip? I have never hear of that here.
Building a better auto transmission might mean reworking or replacing the valve body all the way to a full go through. Manual control autos are not unheard of. The question is when did they switch to a computer controlled auto?
 
Red03Mustang said:
Also, what would a good shop charge to do this swap?

Thanks!
IMO once you start considering having a professional do the work, the answer becomes almost automatic, trade the car. This advice goes double if asking, "what's the cheapest way".

This project only makes $$ sense if doing the work yourself for fun. The cost of professional labor is just too high.
 
7991LXnSHO said:
:eek:Oops! A zombie thread!
I still want to know what state requires a registration change to change the tranny or motor.
I know with when I my 1980 fox body I put a 460 cc engine in I had to let Hagerty know for insurance purpose. But now I'm looking into a SN95 and replacing the auto with a T5 myself and can't imagine the hassle.
 
