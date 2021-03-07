WHAT Auto trans is in our 2011, V6 Mustang, the DSO code sticker says a '3', I know it takes 11.9 qts at servicing, but local parts store offer two completely different offerings on filters and one is strictly an in line filter? I'm no mechanical Dummy, but this WAS my wife's car only, and I bought every additional servicing warranty I could so she had everything done at dealership. Unfortunately ALL the warranties have run out ,and even more unfortunate is that my wife has left earth. I intend to do a full servicing of the car before putting it out there because it is in great shape. thanx in advance, Crossy