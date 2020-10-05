Electrical Autometer Thermostat Sensor Wiring

T

Treachery

Founding Member
Jun 9, 2002
143
0
17
Visit site
I am not an electronic or wiring expert... light years from it.

Current thermostat housing has a single grey wire connected to it. I presume this wire is the stock thermostat.
The Autometer Cobalt thermostat has a sensor that has 2 wires (purple & grey) connected to it and it runs all the way into the thermostat housing.
When i install the Autometer sensor, i will lose functionality of the stock thermostat because of the wiring.

But... if i splice in the single grey wire of the stock thermostat with the grey wire that runs out of the Autoneter sensor, can i expect the stock thermostat to work as well?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Another NSG thread 93/AOD with a C4 NSS
Replies
0
Views
314
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gently Used
G
James V
Fox What are these connectors for? And how to remove wires?
Replies
6
Views
660
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Jarhead67
J
90Hatchback
Interior and Upholstery 1990 Mustang constant hot to radio (premium sound)
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90Hatchback
90Hatchback
H
1995 5.0 with ADOE shift and TCM wire Identification
Replies
4
Views
535
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
beyondEOD
beyondEOD
4
  • Poll
98 gt issues
Replies
1
Views
255
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom