I am not an electronic or wiring expert... light years from it.
Current thermostat housing has a single grey wire connected to it. I presume this wire is the stock thermostat.
The Autometer Cobalt thermostat has a sensor that has 2 wires (purple & grey) connected to it and it runs all the way into the thermostat housing.
When i install the Autometer sensor, i will lose functionality of the stock thermostat because of the wiring.
But... if i splice in the single grey wire of the stock thermostat with the grey wire that runs out of the Autoneter sensor, can i expect the stock thermostat to work as well?
