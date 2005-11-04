Automotive Welder Suggestions please

90mustangGT
I felt sorry for girls because
Founding Member
Jan 15, 2002
2,773
16
89
43
I am thinking of buying a welder. On a professional level may be welding on exaust tubes occasionally but that is about it. I would like somthing that I could weld in a roll cage, weld in reinforcments, tq boxes, subframes, ect. I would also like to stay with a standard 115-120V power source because 240V outlets arn't everywhere so if I wanted to take it somewhere I can. I really like the wire feed type with a gas option. Any suggestions would be apreciated.