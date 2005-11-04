Automotive Welder Suggestions please

That refurbished Miller sounds like good bang

for the buck.



As a CWI (American Welding Society Certified

Welding Inspector), my advice is do NOT get

an off-brand - it may be good, or it may not

be worth the gas it takes to get it home.



Stick with a name brand.



Get a little book titled "Welder's Handbook"

and practice what it says - good instructional

book.



You do get better penetration with flux core

as hard wire (non flux core) is designed for

decreased penetration for welding thin gauge

materials. You CAN do relatively heavier

gauge with it, but you really need to know

what you're doing - you can make a beautiful

looking weld that isn't hardly fused at all.



A wire conforming to E71T-1 is a good self-

shielded (no gas needed) flux core.



For indoor (out of the wind) use, E71T-11

is a gas shielded flux core so you also need

the gas hookup - use 75% CO2 & 25% Argon

mix for less spatter & smoother weld with

a little better penetration. There's only one

brand tht sells that wire in 5 lb spools, so you

might have to shop around for it, but it makes

strong, well penetrated, smooth welds, and is

a very good "out of position" (vertical and overhead)

wire.



You can also do very nice work with stainless

steel using SS flux core wire.



One thing about flux core, you need to take

the reel off the machine when you're not using

it and seal it in a baggy to keep moisture from

soaking into the flux - moisture will give you

something called hydrogen cracking coming

from inside the weld so you can't see the

hydrogen bubbles (from the moisture)

but your weld can fail on account of it.