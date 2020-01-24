AutoZone Reman Engine?

JaeDeeSN95
New Member
-
- Jan 24, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 28
Hello
I’m new here and have a question for anyone who can answer. I’m shopping around for a reman for my 95 5.0. Came across the surefire brand from autozone. Has anyone ever bought this motor? If so what is the quality? Pros, cons, anything you think I should kno would help.
Thanks
I’m new here and have a question for anyone who can answer. I’m shopping around for a reman for my 95 5.0. Came across the surefire brand from autozone. Has anyone ever bought this motor? If so what is the quality? Pros, cons, anything you think I should kno would help.
Thanks