AutoZone Reman Engine?

The thing about parts store engines is that they're built by what's known as a mass-rebuilder.



They take the core they're building from, bore it a predetermined amount, cut the crank a predetermined amount, re-size the rods a predetermined amount, and then assemble it using the parts sourced ahead of time.



When I worked for Advance and Autozone; Recon, Surefire, and Moveras did the reman powertrain. Recon was good. I had one of their engines in my '87 GT from their premium line, but Recon went out of business.



Surefire bores everything .060" over, ships it with the cheapest gasket set they can find, and has an okay warranty. I sold five of their engines myself, had two come back under warranty pretty quickly (Chevy 2.8 and Dodge 4.7 respectively). Their warranty department isn't bad to work with if you have a professional shop doing the install, but DIYers might not be so lucky.



Moveras sucked. 100% failure rate on units I sold.