AutoZone Reman Engine?

Jan 24, 2020
Hello

I’m new here and have a question for anyone who can answer. I’m shopping around for a reman for my 95 5.0. Came across the surefire brand from autozone. Has anyone ever bought this motor? If so what is the quality? Pros, cons, anything you think I should kno would help.

Thanks
 

Mar 7, 2002
The thing about parts store engines is that they're built by what's known as a mass-rebuilder.

They take the core they're building from, bore it a predetermined amount, cut the crank a predetermined amount, re-size the rods a predetermined amount, and then assemble it using the parts sourced ahead of time.

When I worked for Advance and Autozone; Recon, Surefire, and Moveras did the reman powertrain. Recon was good. I had one of their engines in my '87 GT from their premium line, but Recon went out of business.

Surefire bores everything .060" over, ships it with the cheapest gasket set they can find, and has an okay warranty. I sold five of their engines myself, had two come back under warranty pretty quickly (Chevy 2.8 and Dodge 4.7 respectively). Their warranty department isn't bad to work with if you have a professional shop doing the install, but DIYers might not be so lucky.

Moveras sucked. 100% failure rate on units I sold.
 
Jan 24, 2020
Any reman brands that you would recommend in the $1500-$2000 range?
 
Mar 7, 2002
In your price range they're all going to be pretty similar. I'd probably go with Blueprint myself, as they also build performance engines. (Haven't tried or sold them personally though).

Recon used to build performance engines as well, and Jasper still does, but a Jasper reman is probably out of your price range (Jasper also doesn't sell to the general public, only to shops and dealerships).
 
