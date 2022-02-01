Avoid --> BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES.com and this Ford part# VJR3Z-16C630-D. Read Below.........

Hi Guys-

I just want to spare anyone from the headache of dealing with BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES.com. So, i'm giving you all a heads up!!! Even though they have been around for a long time via Mustangs, and i have made numerous purchases from them in the past, my purchases have always been positive because nothing broke prematurely, so i guess i never had to interact with the vendor and hope they would do the right thing and honor a broken part with a replacement and smooth transition. But this was definitely not the case. The true test of a good vendor is when you have issues with the parts you purchase with your hard earned money, its all about the EASE of part replacement without having to deal with "pass the buck" non sense. Here is my story -->
On NOV.15th 2021, i purchased a set of FORD Genuine Heat Extractor hood lourvers from BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES on Ebay for $250 dollars. Initially i thought the extractors were real hood vents, 2 are sealed and are fake and 1 is truly open and functional. But, i loved the way they looked and decided to keep them anyhow. I really wanted the ROUSH heat extractors that were 100% functional. I received the part a week later and the parts seemed very nice and I was happy with the purchase. Well fast forward a bit, I contract COVID19 and was sick for weeks, never getting a chance to install the parts on the car. The parts sat in my house for until mid january. On JAN 15th, when i finally got to install the extractors on the car. They only last 2 weeks until the fake honeycomb plastic part of the extractors started to crack and break away from the glossy part of the extractor. This should not happen to a genuine ford $250 part that has only been on car 2 weeks. Come on, now....
So i call vendor 7x times, no one answers the phone, then email BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES on JAN26th, 2022 a total of 4x via ebay, and another 2x on there own website email address, explaining my situation and sending numerous pics to show the premature damage to a brand new part. that has only been on car a total of 2 weeks. Well, a week goes and i never get a reply... Sadly. So i email them again today FEB 1st, 2022 resending the original emails and asking what is the deal? They don't reply to emails, no one answers the phone lines and it seems they can care less about mustang enthusiasts who purchased parts and have issues.
Well, finally i get a reply and the dude deflecting any type of responsibility telling me all about the Ebay warranty of 30 days and BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES warranty period of the same and points me to Ford for parts warranty along with the phone number. This is simply because i am out of the 30 day warranty, even though the $250 parts were sitting in my house, never installed, and on then on the car for 2 weeks before they started to crack and come apart. They could care less about good customer service, won't honor any type of Good Faith in trying to be helpful and hooking me up with the broken replacement parts on the lourver.
I am super saddened by this interaction with this vendor because i could've purchased these extractors from TASCAparts.com or Latemodelresto, CJPoNY and had ZERO issue with a warranty or replacement. But, i chose to support the little guy, small business owner and support a small mustang enthusiast company. I honestly thought he would've helped me, after hearing my situation especially being gravely sick with COVID and the parts not being installed and then only being on car for only 2 weeks and breaking, they would helped a STANGER out and not just turn me away, But GUESS NOT!!!!!!!!
I wanted to share my experience with everyone on the forum. Because if i can help a fellow enthusiast avoid and prevent them from buying or dealing with BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES and having to go through the same experience then at least something good came out of this. I will take a $250 loss, because ford is not going to warranty the part as we all know. They use cheap garbage plastic that fails prematurely, its really sad. Also to everyone AVOID buying this part# Genuine Ford Louvers - Hood - Gloss Black VJR3Z-16C630-D. I will post pics to give everyone a visual, they are GARBAGE!!!! I am going to put back my stock vents or get the ROUSH extractors, maybe.....

Good luck to everyone, hope this helps avoid a headache!!!
Thanks Anthony
 

Most aftermarket is crap..Sorry for your loss, but thirty days is the rule. I would only expect a small amount of companies that would honor that. I made some ordering mistakes on a project, and was charged $150 in restocking fee's. Gotta watch it with internet ordering
 
Most aftermarket is crap..Sorry for your loss, but thirty days is the rule. I would only expect a small amount of companies that would honor that. I made some ordering mistakes on a project, and was charged $150 in restocking fee's. Gotta watch it with internet ordering
Thanks Pete,
Its a genuine ford part though. lol This should've never happened....... Yep, Gonna be on-point for now on. Not ordering from any little guys anymore, small businesses, only the Big ones.. Just sucks. Sorry to hear about the restocking fee's.
 
This type of stuff happens across the industry.
Buy a set of SFI 5 point seat belts for your race car. Keep them in the box unopened for 2 years and then try and use them, only to be told they are no good because the 2 year certification has expired. It does not matter if you use them or not, the time starts from purchase date and no extenuating circumstances changes that.
No amount of complaining on the internet is going to change that.
You are going to have to deal with it. There are no legal means to "make it right" in your opinion.
Caveat Emptor ...let the buyer beware.
 
