When I bought my 1993 LX I received an LMR 5 lug conversion kit with it. It was the 31 spline version (LRS-4234B-K) using Yukon axles. My car has 28 spline spider gears still so I bought the 28 spline Yukon axles (YA-F750004K). I used the stock c-clip that were already on the car when installing the new axles. With everything installed, there is a small amount of play. I used the drums from the 31 spline kit so I'm not sure if they are different than what is offered with the 28 spline kit but I cannot imagine this is the case. Are there other c-clips that need to be used? I cannot tell what is causing this movement. Possible that drums are not fitting correctly but I cannot tell. Please help! I can provide more info/part numbers if that helps.