B303 question

Hi guy
I have a question , i have mostly stock 302 on my fox. Headers-upper lower gt40 intake and msd fire .My rear gear is 3.73 and i have a t5 . How many hp i would gain if i put a b303 camshaft ?? I know is a bit of work to put in but im ok with that . Do im gonna feel the difference with the stock one ?? Thanks
 

