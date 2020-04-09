Back from an extended break......

L

Leonitus

New Member
Apr 9, 2020
1
0
1
53
Denver, IN
So, some years ago, spring of 2005, I lost my '02 GT to a fire. Authorities suspected a electrical fire from an attempted theft.
Anyrate,......Im looking at getting an '01 GT Convertible with 67k original miles. Been a while since I have had one,....getting an itch.
Attached is my last one........:eek:

Mustang pics 002.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
allutz Cold start extended crank issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
marcelo For Sale SVO RPM Extender Other Classifieds 3
95Cobra302 Fms Rpm Extender 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
G 1965 Mustang Seat Track Extending Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
FasterThanYou87 Seat Rail Extenders 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Cold start extended crank issue
For Sale SVO RPM Extender
Fms Rpm Extender
1965 Mustang Seat Track Extending
Seat Rail Extenders
Top Bottom