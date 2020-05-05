Back in the fam x2

Hi all!

Just acquired a couple notches for a steal ('88/'92). The '88 is a 5.0 with 5 lug/4wheel disc, 373's on 17x9's w/ LTs. Body is rough, which is where the '92 plays nicely. It's a 4cyl w/black interior w/ 50k on the ticker and no structurally compromising rust! Some body damage but nothing hateful. The notorious 2.3 -> 5.0 swap will be going down, a couple other goodies and then a nice wrap to finish. I'll flip the '92 for another project but keep the '88 for a long-term build.

ALSO! I've been toying with some 'fox-specific' parts to make, so I'll need some input when time comes. Though, not a typical fabricator with a welder as my primary weapon of choice. Been 3D printing some designs (Solidworks) and plan to use them as plugs/molds for prepreg carbon fiber pieces (heat extractors, intake tubes, etc). Vacuum Infusion will be the route I take - neat process.
Anyhow I'm stoked. It's been years since I could post in this forum (as an owner) so here's a couple token pics of the beauts ('88 red hood/'92 broke a*& hood:rlaugh:)

