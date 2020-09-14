Back into Mustangs after 18 years

T

tdeon221

New Member
Sep 14, 2020
1
0
1
45
Boston
Good evening guys,

My name is Tom and I'm new to the forum. I just bought a 1991 Bright Red LX 5.0 Convertible with the wife's blessings and picked it up tonight, after an 18 year absence from any fun cars. Needs some work but it's a solid rust-free Texas car and is remarkably original except for full sub frame connectors and shock tower brace (felt very solid driving). For some background my first Fox body was an 83 with the 232 V-6 (awful car), my second was a 1990 LX (thrashed when I got it) that went away when I started having kids. My 13 year old son and I picked it up and drove it home, drove well but first the right turn indicator on the dash went out, then the headlights, dash and backup lights went out when we got to the house. So the fun begins, I'll be checking the dimmer and headlight switches tomorrow for corrosion and melted wires, maybe check some grounds. Going in for a new top shortly, back glass is gone and some small holes in top. Look forward to tapping into the knowledge base here.

Thanks,
Tom D.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
1989FoxFan Engine How to Get 89 Mustang Running After Sitting for 10 years Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
1989FoxFan Engine How To Start 89 Mustang GT after sitting for 10 years Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Back in a Mustang after 35 years! 2004 Mach 1 is a blast. The Welcome Wagon 2
M Progress Thread '67 Mustang 351C > C4 trans > Clueless 21 year old 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M Help Identify Specific Mustang Model 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Noobz347 Post Pics of your Freshly Detailed Stangs! All Years! Mustang Sound & Shine All 64
DemonGT Interior and Upholstery What year seats fit into Fox mustangs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
I New to this year mustang and I have questions on rims and electrical 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 32
N are body parts of a 1987 Mustang compatible with a 1981 model? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
9 Are SN95 doors of all years interchangeable ? ( manual-to-power door swap ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Hello from Texas. I am an old Street Rod builder who got serious about Mustangs years ago. The Welcome Wagon 5
J Purchasing a 15+ Mustang Ecoboost Premium - Any Major Changes Between Years? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
P Been a Mustang owner for 3 years now and glad to be a member here on stangnet.com The Welcome Wagon 1
S After 20 years, I got my Mustang. The Welcome Wagon 1
M New To The Forums. 2001 V6 Mustang Owner Of 3 Years The Welcome Wagon 1
T New To The Forums. 2001 V6 Mustang Owner Of 3 Years The Welcome Wagon 1
danny g Looking For Mustang I Sold Many Years Ago 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
ShaneB79 After All These Years I Finally Got Another Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Fraz2112 73 Mustang Fastback I've Owned 41 Years The Welcome Wagon 3
Tracy pruitt Can't Make 2016 Mustang Week This Year But With The Good Lords Help I'm In For 2017. The Welcome Wagon 1
rusty428cj Spi Viper Red 1965 Mustang Painted 9 Years Ago Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
centuryhouse Have A Chance To Buy Back My First Car From 25 Years Ago - 70 Mustang Grande Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
centuryhouse I Have The Chance To Buy Back My First Car, A 70 Mustang I Had 25 Years Ago (dallas, Tx) The Welcome Wagon 3
M I'm Back After 10 Years W/o A Mustang The Welcome Wagon 4
Kenneth sukosd Back In The Mustang Game After 8 Years 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
M How Do Tell What Year Mustang You Have Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Cold Air Intake Compatibility With Other Year Mustangs? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
MRaburn Ford Mustang Celebrates The Year Of The Horse In Ordos - Inner Mongolia StangNet Site News 1
MRaburn Ford Mustang Celebrates 50 Years Of Fun StangNet Site News 1
Stang lover 1966 Which Year Mustang? The Welcome Wagon 5
MRaburn Donald Farr Book Marks 50 Years Of Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 0
MRaburn Year Around Ford Mustang action via iRacing StangNet Site News 0
J 93 mustang with ?? Year harness?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
MRaburn 20 Years Of Svt And Ford Mustang Goodness At Woodward Ave StangNet Site News 0
bird_dog0347 Long Read: Got Back Into Mustangs Tonight After A 13 Year Hiatus, Gonna Need Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
P 1966 Ford Mustang Same Owner For 38 Years - $11975 (berlin, Nj) Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
D I have spent the last 12 years helping the classic Mustang community and... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 25
79'293stang Started the Mustang after a year of storage! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
A 2000-2004 Mustang GT Convertible Tops.. power or manual? one year the best? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A What's the best year from 1994–2004 Mustang GT Convertible? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
O what year did Ford switch for freon to 134a in the mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D best mustang (year) to buy for auto cross club 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
streetmuziq How late in the year can I order a 2011 Mustang? Any Incentives? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
FordManForever misc mustang parts for sale all years Other Classifieds 0
J Help me decide on what year mustang I want SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
85_SS_302_Coupe Trying to find the start years for different Mustang Magazines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
S '67 Mustang garaged for 10 years, simple fixes to see if it starts? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
N Any Suggestions for storing an 05 Mustang for a year or longer? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom