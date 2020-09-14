Back into Mustangs after 18 years

Good evening guys,



My name is Tom and I'm new to the forum. I just bought a 1991 Bright Red LX 5.0 Convertible with the wife's blessings and picked it up tonight, after an 18 year absence from any fun cars. Needs some work but it's a solid rust-free Texas car and is remarkably original except for full sub frame connectors and shock tower brace (felt very solid driving). For some background my first Fox body was an 83 with the 232 V-6 (awful car), my second was a 1990 LX (thrashed when I got it) that went away when I started having kids. My 13 year old son and I picked it up and drove it home, drove well but first the right turn indicator on the dash went out, then the headlights, dash and backup lights went out when we got to the house. So the fun begins, I'll be checking the dimmer and headlight switches tomorrow for corrosion and melted wires, maybe check some grounds. Going in for a new top shortly, back glass is gone and some small holes in top. Look forward to tapping into the knowledge base here.



Thanks,

Tom D.