Back on the horse again

What's up everyone.
Sold my last foxbody, a 93 vert, back in 2004 when I started having kids.
So it's been 18 years since doing this and the leeches are getting older now so it's my time again.
Anyways I bought an 83 GT this year that needs some work and upgrades. So in essence, I'm going from one money pit to another.
