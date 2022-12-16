Back on the horse again

P

Ponce3

New Member
Dec 15, 2022
1
0
0
What's up everyone.
Sold my last foxbody, a 93 vert, back in 2004 when I started having kids.
So it's been 18 years since doing this and the leeches are getting older now so it's my time again.

Anyways I bought an 83 GT this year that needs some work and upgrades. So in essence, I'm going from one money pit to another.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20220920_042638298~2.jpg
    PXL_20220920_042638298~2.jpg
    367.3 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

strykr14
And Im back - with the same car from 13 years ago!
Replies
4
Views
415
The Welcome Wagon
4cylredfox89
4
M
New to StangNet, 3rd Mustang.
Replies
6
Views
431
The Welcome Wagon
COramprat
COramprat
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 PCM/tune issues?
Replies
0
Views
202
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gavinmgrant
gavinmgrant
91GTstroked
Expired WTB: 90-93 GT convertible
Replies
6
Views
552
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
AUSTEXLX
A
E
I think my Fox might be a 1 of 1 car...
Replies
5
Views
851
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Erimikos
E
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu