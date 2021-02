After 7 or 8 years without a Mustang, I am back! Picked up a 2016 Ecoboost Premium 'Vert in Magnetic Gray Metallic and am really loving it. Plenty of power and 27 MPG mixed. Haven't really started modding it yet, but have plans for tune, IC, exhaust and the usual stuff. Loving this car and boy does it get the compliments!