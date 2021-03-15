Hello everyone, hopefully I,m posting the in the right thread. So I have an automatic 90 fox 5.0 LX with a lot of different mods. I got the mustang about year ago from a guy who was starting to convert it into a drag car. He got about half way and gave up and I took over the car. I dont want to make it a dragster, just a daily driver with a little pep in it's step. When i got the car, everything but the engine and timing cover was taken out. After a week of putting everything back on, I finally got it started. Unfortunately the transmission was shot and the engine was knocking bad. I got the transmission rebuilt but had to hold off on the engine for awhile. I still drove it every once in awhile just down the street and it ran smooth other than the knocking. I was debating what route to go with fixing the engine and decided to just buy a rebuilt 302 from Mabbco Motors. It took me a few weeks but i finally got the new engine in and got it started. And this brings me to my problems I'm currently having. The engine shakes like its about to jump out of the compartment. When I accelerate, the engine is slow to pick up speed and there is backfiring into the upper intake. Smell of rich fuel while car is running. I can slowly get her up to highway speed but I dont want to drive around with these problems.CEL codes that are showing upKOEO1. 54 - It sounds dumb but I dont know where my ACT is. There is a explorer intake on the car but the act is not drilled into the #5 intake or the cold air intake. the wires from the fuel wire harness plugs a connector that runs back into the main harness. I'll attach a photo to show what I'm talking about. I've tried to trace the wire back but it gets lost in the main harness.2. 31 - EGR was deleted by previous owner.3. 85 - Charcoal canister was deleted.KOERCEL flashed 9-8-5-4Things I've done1. The engine mounts are new and I replaced the harmonic balancer with the engine2. Checked for vacuum leaks but could not find any.3. Base idle reset and tuned the timing which trimmed down the shaking of the engine. TPS was bad, installed new one but runs no better4. switched around the spark wires and ran KOER but still got 9-8-5-45. cleaned out MAF and air filter6. Installed new spark plugs7. installed new fuel regulator8. installed new distributor.9. installed new O2 sensors10. Installed new Fuel injectors11. Installed new fuel filter and pump a few months before the new engineI've also followed the surging idle checklist as best as I could but nothing helped.Any other ideas would be greatly appreciated. My wife is starting to suspected this car is a dead end money pit and I'm not ready to let my wife goThis is my current setup. Its not the prettiest but ive spent a LOT of hours in here.This is the plug that i believe is supposed to go to the ACT. It comes out of the fuel injector wire harness.From what i understand, this is where the ACT is supposed to be on the #5 intakeThe blue line is where the wire runes into the main wire harnes