Digital Tuning Backup Tune for 2012 Mustang GT, Computer Code ZFK0

4

400horses

New Member
Jan 11, 2018
6
0
1
27
Hello,

I purchased a 2012 Mustang GT with the standard bolt ons and an SCT 3 Tuner. Among these boltons, the catalytic converter was deleted. After moving to Houston, I had a Hi-flow catted pipe welded in. However, after reloading the stock tune, I am unable to get the car running well, despite the cats and changing the O2 sensors to new with spacers added as well.

I am worried that for whichever reason, the actual tune that was on the tuner when I got it could have been non-stock despite the label.

Does anybody have a copy of their stock PCM tune for comuputer code ZFK0?

And/or, does anyone have a tune that worked for emissions for their 2012 mustang gt that could work for the following bolt ons?
  • Long Tube headers with high flow cats.
  • CAI
  • possibly upgraded injectors (not positive per previous owner)

I remember when I did similar work on my Ducati, fuel maps and tunes were often shared and data-[based. Not sure if the same is present here!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Z Newbie question, Backup lights on 65. Does 12v for lights go thru neutral switch? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Tavis 89 LX 2.3L - Turn Signal and Backup Light intermittently works 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
S Electrical wiring diagram for neutral safety switch/backup lights on a 1991 5.0/aod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
rabidscoobie Backup Lights Fuse Blows??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Methodical Tune Backups to CDs..Need computer guru's help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Similar threads
Newbie question, Backup lights on 65. Does 12v for lights go thru neutral switch?
89 LX 2.3L - Turn Signal and Backup Light intermittently works
Electrical wiring diagram for neutral safety switch/backup lights on a 1991 5.0/aod
Backup Lights Fuse Blows???
Tune Backups to CDs..Need computer guru's help
Top Bottom