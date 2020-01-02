Long Tube headers with high flow cats.

CAI

possibly upgraded injectors (not positive per previous owner)

Hello,I purchased a 2012 Mustang GT with the standard bolt ons and an SCT 3 Tuner. Among these boltons, the catalytic converter was deleted. After moving to Houston, I had a Hi-flow catted pipe welded in. However, after reloading the stock tune, I am unable to get the car running well, despite the cats and changing the O2 sensors to new with spacers added as well.I am worried that for whichever reason, the actual tune that was on the tuner when I got it could have been non-stock despite the label.Does anybody have a copy of their stock PCM tune for comuputer code ZFK0?And/or, does anyone have a tune that worked for emissions for their 2012 mustang gt that could work for the following bolt ons?I remember when I did similar work on my Ducati, fuel maps and tunes were often shared and data-[based. Not sure if the same is present here!