Hello,
I purchased a 2012 Mustang GT with the standard bolt ons and an SCT 3 Tuner. Among these boltons, the catalytic converter was deleted. After moving to Houston, I had a Hi-flow catted pipe welded in. However, after reloading the stock tune, I am unable to get the car running well, despite the cats and changing the O2 sensors to new with spacers added as well.
I am worried that for whichever reason, the actual tune that was on the tuner when I got it could have been non-stock despite the label.
Does anybody have a copy of their stock PCM tune for comuputer code ZFK0?
And/or, does anyone have a tune that worked for emissions for their 2012 mustang gt that could work for the following bolt ons?
- Long Tube headers with high flow cats.
- CAI
- possibly upgraded injectors (not positive per previous owner)
I remember when I did similar work on my Ducati, fuel maps and tunes were often shared and data-[based. Not sure if the same is present here!