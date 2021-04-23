Backwards thermostat!

Note to self : Make sure you install the thermostat in the correct direction! I had been chasing and a overheating problem. Went through the rudimentary troubleshooting. Decided to do a head gasket water pump thermostat contour fan and dakota digital fan controller and new radiator job.Spent a good part three weeks. Got everything buttoned up. Cranked her up and the car got up to temperature. The overflow tank started to spill over as the temperature started rising. Shut it down immediately. First thought was the thermostat was somehow stuck. Only one way to find out. Cracked her open and to my embarrassment the thermostat was in backwards! Went got a new one with gasket and buttoned everything up again. Wala. No overheating and no overflowing. Problem solving and lessons learned.
 
Ahhh dang! Side-effects from a turned around themostat sure ain't sounding like half the fun as the ones you'll get from managing to install a new dump valve the wrong way around and giving it a quick spin around the block to make sure you've buttoned her up proper tight :rlaugh::flame:
 
