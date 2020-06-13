91GTstroked
Hey guys,
Some know I've been chasing down drivability problems with my car. No codes giving me an answer. A balance test coming back with a 90.
I planned on getting the tune checked out so my tuner suggested pulling out the ecu to see if it has a chip. I found a kb flip chip. Looks super old.
But I also decided to check out the capacitors. I see green fuzz below one of them. From what I've heard, this is bad.
Also,. I see a ground wire without any insulation around it. Assuming this isn't normal?
I appreciate the help.
