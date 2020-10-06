Bad bottom end- fix it or 5.4 swap?

Recently discovered I have bad piston rings on cylinder #5. It's only holding 120psi, compared to the others which are at 160-180psi.

I'm considering buying a remanufactured 5.4 short block and swapping it in for 1300. Would this be worth doing or should I just try to fix the ring/get a junkyard 4.6?

Either way just don't want to deal with this problem any more.
 

