Brakes Bad brake booster!

Well,

Some have known that I been fighting some gremlins lately! I'm wondering if a bad brake booster can be a contributor to it?

A few weeks ago, I my car died on me while applying the brakes. The brakes are not stock.

I have 13" front 03 cobra brakes, rear 11" cobra brakes, 93 cobra master cylinder with a 3-2 port conversion, and summit racing bias adjustment on firewall.

Today I noticed while pushing the brake pedal it made a hissing sound. After some research, I need to replace it.

So could this cause a vacuum leak throughout the engine and cause problems?

I'm looking at a replacement, and I can only find a reman on Rock Auto.
 

