I have an A9L ECU on my manual transmission 1966 mustang with a Ron Francis EFI harness for Mustangs/Broncos that I cannot get any codes from using my OBD-1 code scanner. When I try the KOEO test I hear a few clicks and get nothing. All zero's on the scanner. I can wait a min or 10 mins and when I push the button to stop the test it will click again and no codes available. Nothing happens with KOER on the code scanner.



The car will start and run poorly sometimes dying twice before I can get it warm and then it will smooth out. I hooked up my quarterhorse and adjusted the HEGO delay from 10 to 20 because of my long tube headers with O2 sensors at the collectors and it seemed to help considerably once it gets warm. I notice from the tunerpro RT datalogging the ACT reads 92° and ECT reads 90° at dead cold and both do not change at all. I still cannot get any codes from this thing with the quarterhorse attached or detached. (in case the QH was bad) I was thinking the computers ground was fried thus causing the poor running and these sensors reading 92° & 90° with the engine cold in the garage and not changing when it got warm. Looks like my TPS volts read 0.00 also according to the datalog.



I have checked this brand new harness:



black/white wire at the self test connector resistance to battery negative = 00.4 ohms (same reading I get when touching both leads together.... not the best mulitmeter btw)

black/white wire and pin 46 on computer wiring connector = 00.4 ohms

computer pin46 to 60 and then pin 46 to 40 both about 00.4 ohms

STI red/white wire and pin 48 on computer connector = 00.4 ohms



Visual inspection inside the ECU and I don't see anyting burned and the capacitors look fine (no bulges or any blown)



Bad ECU or bad code scanner ? I just bought this code scanner brand new...

Attached the Tunerpro RT datalog incase it may reveal something more.