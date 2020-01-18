Bad fuel pump signs?

Hello I'm new here so bare with me. I have a 94 jeep y2k with a 93 5.0 302 swap(efi) it sat for about 5 years due to a bad distributor and I finally got it running. Ran great for about a month then it started to spit and sputter and randomly die. Now its to the point that it will start right up but shuts right back off. Changed the fuel filter ran great for all of 5 mins and right back to where it was... I have a bbk fuel pressure regulator on it and my guage on the cluster will read 40 psi and hold.... As soon as it starts it fluctuates... Please any help is appreciated.