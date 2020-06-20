Bad interior rear view mirror

JJHstang
On my 71 Mach 1 My interior rearview mirror silvering is bad in the lower middle above the day night switch.
I have read the replacement mirrors you buy are cheap and don't last if in hot weather states (Texas). I have also saw some sites that will send you replacement lens if you send in your old one.
Looking for any advice.
