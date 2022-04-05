Bad PCM or ????

I finally got my car running with a remanufactured PCM but the problem I'm having is terrible idle, stalling, rough running and a P0102 code for low voltage at Mass Air. I replaced the Mass Air sensor from a running car and same issue. If I put a Volt meter across the two signal wires I get a good voltage but the computer doesn't show any voltage on the scan tool. I check the voltage directly at the PCM connector and still good voltage numbers on the Volt meter. The wires from the sensor to the PCM ohm out OK so the only thing I can think it would be is a bad PCM. Anything else that would effect the PCM from seeing the Mass Air voltage reading?
 

