That lowest disc I believe is to allow coolant from overflow back into rad. I would replace the cap if it is in any doubt.



Then to get the coolant level right, I start the engine and let it idle and warm it up (with the cap off) until the coolant starts flowing out of the cooling tubes. The coolant level in rad should drop half way or more in the rad tank. Start topping it up until it fills and keeps rad full. After a while, with the engine still running, the coolant will want to burb out of rad. This is when I put the cap back on. At this time I usually fill the overflow to the cold full level and call it a day.