Engine Bad radiator cap?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Jun 14, 2007
Hey guy,

First hiccup with my new 93 mustang. Previous owner said coolant was low. And he said that he believes he overfilled the reservoir. Which it is. It is past the hot mark when the engine is cold.

So I let the car sit overnight and take the radiator cap off. It still has pressure and leaks coolant all over.

I believe the cap is the culprit. That valve at the end just dangles. It should be spring loaded correct?

I also can't figure out why they used red coolant? Unless it's that dirty, but it looks more red than brown.

Below is a picture.

Thanks!
 

  • IMG_20211127_064637949.jpg
    IMG_20211127_064637949.jpg
    231.3 KB · Views: 6

KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
That lowest disc I believe is to allow coolant from overflow back into rad. I would replace the cap if it is in any doubt.

Then to get the coolant level right, I start the engine and let it idle and warm it up (with the cap off) until the coolant starts flowing out of the cooling tubes. The coolant level in rad should drop half way or more in the rad tank. Start topping it up until it fills and keeps rad full. After a while, with the engine still running, the coolant will want to burb out of rad. This is when I put the cap back on. At this time I usually fill the overflow to the cold full level and call it a day.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
If there is pressure when opening the cap I'd say it works :shrug: can't tell what is loose.
Red coolant??
GM used a red coolant, I wouldn't use it, the guys at the shop btched about it alot.
Of course we need a pic, by we I mean me :pop:
 
