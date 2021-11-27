91GTstroked
Hey guy,
First hiccup with my new 93 mustang. Previous owner said coolant was low. And he said that he believes he overfilled the reservoir. Which it is. It is past the hot mark when the engine is cold.
So I let the car sit overnight and take the radiator cap off. It still has pressure and leaks coolant all over.
I believe the cap is the culprit. That valve at the end just dangles. It should be spring loaded correct?
I also can't figure out why they used red coolant? Unless it's that dirty, but it looks more red than brown.
Below is a picture.
Thanks!
