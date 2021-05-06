Engine Bad rpm breakup 2500 rpm all the way through powerband

M

Murm0321

Member
May 5, 2021
4
1
13
31
Florida
Hello I have a bad breakup from 2500 rpm all the way through the powerband, my setup is a 91 fox gt40p heads, e303cam, bbk 24lb mass air meter,24lb injectors non nitrous no turbo, parts changed including new 190 fuel pump adjustable fuel pressure regulator running at 40psi , new plugs and wires, new fuel filter, 2 new dizzys, cleaned maf, timing at 12 degrees, replaced the computer, new fuel pressure and computer relay, new tps sensor set at .98 . Could anyone please tell me if you’ve had this issue and what fixed it or guide me in the right direction
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
30,630
12,093
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I will imagine that you've pulled codes already although I don't a list of them. :O_o: Surely you have some?

After that, I might look at voltage saturation at the coil. Does voltage drop when you rev the car in neutral?

Have you opened the hood at night with the engine at idle to look for stray sparks?
 
M

Murm0321

Member
May 5, 2021
4
1
13
31
Florida
Noobz347 said:
I will imagine that you've pulled codes already although I don't a list of them. :O_o: Surely you have some?

After that, I might look at voltage saturation at the coil. Does voltage drop when you rev the car in neutral?

Have you opened the hood at night with the engine at idle to look for stray sparks?
Click to expand...
Brand new coil
 
M

Murm0321

Member
May 5, 2021
4
1
13
31
Florida
Noobz347 said:
I will imagine that you've pulled codes already although I don't a list of them. :O_o: Surely you have some?

After that, I might look at voltage saturation at the coil. Does voltage drop when you rev the car in neutral?

Have you opened the hood at night with the engine at idle to look for stray sparks?
Click to expand...
After the plugs and wires along with the new coil looked under the hood and didn’t see any arching of any kind
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Engine 90 Mustang engine swap - starts and stalls
Replies
19
Views
712
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Krazykyle44
Krazykyle44
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
994
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Krazykyle44
Engine Backfiring and Shaking Pony
Replies
7
Views
486
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
africansnowowl
Engine Update: Another rough idle thread
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
Top Bottom