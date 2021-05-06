Hello I have a bad breakup from 2500 rpm all the way through the powerband, my setup is a 91 fox gt40p heads, e303cam, bbk 24lb mass air meter,24lb injectors non nitrous no turbo, parts changed including new 190 fuel pump adjustable fuel pressure regulator running at 40psi , new plugs and wires, new fuel filter, 2 new dizzys, cleaned maf, timing at 12 degrees, replaced the computer, new fuel pressure and computer relay, new tps sensor set at .98 . Could anyone please tell me if you’ve had this issue and what fixed it or guide me in the right direction