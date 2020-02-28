So I've had my car running decent for a while however just today it started shuddering and hesitating really bad and vibrating bad under mid acceleration just like it used to. The car is a 1989 GT 5 Speed. So I dumped my codes and I got some results that I didn't have just the other day. They are as follows



KOEO: 22, 85 : Continuous Memory: 22, 29, 66



KOER: 12, 94/44, 33 and then a code 9 for all cylinders passing the CBT.



All of the smog related stuff I'm not really worried about. I also didn't have to press in the clutch for KOER and iirc you have to hold in the clutch or you will get a code 67. I noticed another wire ran to the ground right near the computer and I'm worried someone a long time ago ran a ground from pin 30?? Code 22, 12, 29, and 66 worry me the most and code 22 and 66 together sound like my problem but code 29 also is worrying because I had code 29 a while ago then it went away now its back. Any ideas or things to check? Any help will be greatly appreciated as I've been running in circles trying to get this car to run right and have poured a little too much money into it already. Thanks