Im new to foxbodies and recently just half solved my surging idle. It use to surge until it died, now it slightly wonders. The first time I took it to a shop but I knew them so I worked on the car with them, IAC replaced and missing intake gaskets solved the dying. When we set the TPS it was perfect then took it around the block and the TPS went back to how it was and ran bad again. Can I replace the TPS sensor and fix it? Car is stock other than a oversized 75mm TB.