Hey all, I've been having an issue that I've been trying to troubleshoot for a bit with a high RPM vibration. At about 3500 RPM in any gear, my car has a vibration that can be felt strongly through the shifter to the point of the center console making noise. It only gets worse with higher RPM and can be felt in neutral too. Speed and load seems to amplify the vibration, and it feels like it's damaging things, so I can't realistically go above 70 with the 4.10's I currently have. The vibration itself feels "harmonic" in that it tends to be an oscillating hum.So far I've replaced the, tried running my car without rear wheels to see if it was a balance issue (This was before I knew it was RPM and not speed related) and I have since replaced thewhich I was confident would fix the problem, but did nothing. The car has a resurfaced flywheel that came off the donor car, and a King Cobrathat was replaced within the year. I replaced thewith a Prothane one, and have yet to install the Prothane motor mounts that accompany it. I'm running out of ideas as to what to replace. I tried removing the serpentine belt as well just to rev and I can't tell if it gets any better or worse because it's much more noticeable when cruising.Does anyone have any ideas? Would an out of balance flywheel cause this or would it be noticeable at all RPMs? Maybe even my engine fan? It is cracked but this seems extreme. Could be unrelated but my exhaust header bolts keep backing themselves out too. Passenger side closest to firewall is the worst about it. Could a bad injector cause this kind of thing? slight misfire that's almost undetectable? I've been pondering this for so long it's driving me crazy and I just want to drive on the interstate comfortably. Too many forums without resolutions.Thanks for your time