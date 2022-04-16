Bad Vibration at 2000-3000RPM

Ok I’m stumped. 1995 mustang v6 car converted to 5.0 I pulled the block this fall and took it down to the bare block. Got it bored .030 over, like honed, new plugs, cam bearings decked the block and got a scat street/strip 347 stroker kit installed. Here’s the rest…



347 stroker

Ford F303 Cam

Windsor sr heads 62cc combustion chamber

(9.5:1 compression according to scat with 62cc)

Running 93 pump gas

1.6 roller rockers

Summit racing 750CFM carb 4 barrel mechanical secondaries

Shorty headers

Bbk x pipe

Flowmaster 40s with tailpipes

MSD Coil

MSD Billet Distributor (no weights or springs?!?!!)

*** was told before it’s locked at 30 degrees***

Mallory 685 ignition box

Ford racing 9mm wires with autolite copper plugs gapped at .050





OK SO with that out of the way the problem i am having is in any gear from 2000-3000 RPM the whole car shakes like a bastard. The stroker kit was balanced and is a 28oz balance. I have the flywheel and balancer both 28oz that were balanced with the crank. All my engine mount bolts are tight. Tranny mount bolts are tight. I have aluminum driveshaft and I checked the u joints before putting it back in the car. I’ve played with timing from 30-34 degrees. Timing doesn’t change from idle to 2500rpm. I’ve adjusted the carb idle air on both sides and both accelerator pumps. I just can not get this problem solved! I’ve also read other similar posts on here and seems no one can find the fix. Any help would be greatly appreciated!!!



PS: Sorry for the long post!! LOL