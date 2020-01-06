Bad wiring for fuel pump relay/constant priming? 1992 mustang gt

J

jonwilde

New Member
Jan 6, 2020
1
0
1
20
washington dc
So recently just got back from vacation and went to start up my car to let it run for a little. When I went to start it up the battery was dead, so I swapped it out with one that should be charged. When I hooked up the battery, some more sparks flew than usual (probably just me being stupid) and I noticed that the fuel pump started to make a priming sound but it didnt stop. Also, the 20 gauge wire connecting to the black and orange tracer wire started burning up. This happens every time I connect the battery. there is no key in the ignition or anything. I dont know if its a relay or ground somewhere, Im kinda new to the electrical side of things. Any solutions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Pcm Short/bad Ground? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Miller220 Mechanic Said I Have Bad Wiring Harness On Engine? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
JenkinsBS Fuel Maf Wiring Is Dead - Is It Bad To Drive Without Maf? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
95Cobra302 Bad Plug Wires 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
P Dead Batt or Bad Wires? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
Similar threads
Pcm Short/bad Ground?
Mechanic Said I Have Bad Wiring Harness On Engine?
Fuel Maf Wiring Is Dead - Is It Bad To Drive Without Maf?
Bad Plug Wires
Dead Batt or Bad Wires?
Top Bottom