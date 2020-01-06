Bad wiring for fuel pump relay/constant priming? 1992 mustang gt

So recently just got back from vacation and went to start up my car to let it run for a little. When I went to start it up the battery was dead, so I swapped it out with one that should be charged. When I hooked up the battery, some more sparks flew than usual (probably just me being stupid) and I noticed that the fuel pump started to make a priming sound but it didnt stop. Also, the 20 gauge wire connecting to the black and orange tracer wire started burning up. This happens every time I connect the battery. there is no key in the ignition or anything. I dont know if its a relay or ground somewhere, Im kinda new to the electrical side of things. Any solutions?