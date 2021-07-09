Balancing required with new rods?

As the TTY 4.6 rod bolts need to be replaced, and doing so requires that the rod be reconditioned, it seems to make sense to instead go with aftermarket rods. I'm wondering, however, how vital balancing is. If I were to try to balance the new rod and piston assemblies myself by weighing the piston and big end of the rods, and getting the aftermarket rods as close as I can, would it not be enough to not worry about vibrations?



The rods in question are the ModMax Sinter Forged I-Beam Rods. I have the later full floating 4.6 pistons from a junkyard 08.