Balancing required with new rods?

PDHSB

PDHSB

Member
Jun 11, 2020
28
3
13
22
VA
As the TTY 4.6 rod bolts need to be replaced, and doing so requires that the rod be reconditioned, it seems to make sense to instead go with aftermarket rods. I'm wondering, however, how vital balancing is. If I were to try to balance the new rod and piston assemblies myself by weighing the piston and big end of the rods, and getting the aftermarket rods as close as I can, would it not be enough to not worry about vibrations?

The rods in question are the ModMax Sinter Forged I-Beam Rods. I have the later full floating 4.6 pistons from a junkyard 08.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Foxbody1988
Engine Head gasket or what?
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
W
Resto Mod For 73 Mach 1 Advice
Replies
1
Views
476
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Doc Hawk
  • Locked
Expired 01 Cobra Fully Built 5.0 Stroker Socal
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Doc Hawk
Doc Hawk
T
  • Locked
Expired 2001 Mustang Gt Stroker/blown
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
tremainb
T
Top Bottom